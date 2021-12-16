Advertisement

18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-month-old child is in critical condition, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, after he was found face-down in a pond Wednesday.

The child’s father called 911 around 4:15 p.m., saying his son snuck out of the house and he was found in a nearby pond near County Road 302 and Lakeshore Drive. The sheriff’s office said the father jumped into the pond immediately and started administering CPR. The child was taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

