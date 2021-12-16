Advertisement

97-year-old record tied Thursday as unseasonably warm conditions continue

Thursday afternoon's warmth ties the record high for Dec. 16th set back in 1924.
Thursday afternoon's warmth ties the record high for Dec. 16th set back in 1924.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer than average temperatures were the theme yet again Thursday with muggy conditions still in place. As temperatures climbed into the low 80s Thursday afternoon, an official high of 82° at Easterwood Airport officially ties the record high temperature for December 16, set back in 1924 at 82°.

What is known as the “Record High Minimum” -- the warmest low temperature -- for December 16th was originally set back in 1924 at 70°. The thermometer over at Easterwood Airport was only able to dip down to 72° Thursday morning, but we’ll need to monitor the official temperature through the evening hours to see if it can fall to or below that before midnight. This will then determine if we can break or tie the other 97-year-old record as well.

Looking ahead, a few more records will need to be monitored Friday as one more day of unseasonably warm and muggy conditions continues this week. A cold front is still slated to move in Saturday, sparking a round of rain and storms as it filters in cooler air for the weekend.

