Aggies host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball hosts its inaugural First Pitch Banquet on Saturday, February 5 as part of their 2022 Alumni Weekend.

2021 World Series participants A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley highlight the First Pitch Banquet docket. The pair will take part in a Q&A session as part of the evening’s festivities. Fans have the opportunity to meet Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the new coaching staff, visit with the 2022 squad and celebrate Aggie baseball of all eras.

The First Pitch Banquet, the newest Aggie baseball tradition, is slated for the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception at 6:15 p.m. The event itinerary starts at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available at the following link - https://bit.ly/3oG7haW. Sponsorship is available for tables which includes premier seating and a sponsor gift. Fans may also sponsor a coach or player, but sponsorship does not commit a team member to a table.

Fans also have an opportunity to watch the 2022 Aggies in action earlier in the day on February 5 as part of the Maroon & White Scrimmage on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Start time will be announced at a later date.

