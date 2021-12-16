Bryan police arrest juvenile burglary suspect

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with multiple burglaries that have happened over the past few months. Police say they were able to identify the suspect from video victims provided.

Police conducted a search warrant at the teen’s home in Caldwell, where multiple stolen item were found. BPD says the suspect has been linked to burglaries in neighborhoods throughout Bryan including Rudder Pointe, Sienna, Austin’s Colony, College Main and Ehlinger.

The juvenile has bee charged with burglary of habitation, multiple burglary of vehicle cases, two theft of firearm cases and criminal trespass. Police say additional charges could be coming. The suspect was booked at the Juvenile Detention Center.

BURGLARY ARREST - A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries over the past few months. Investigators were able to identify the suspect after victims were able to provide video of the suspect and his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ylVGslPvoL — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.