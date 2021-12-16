Advertisement

Bryan police arrest juvenile burglary suspect

The suspect was linked to burglaries in multiple Bryan neighborhoods
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with multiple burglaries that have happened over the past few months. Police say they were able to identify the suspect from video victims provided.

Police conducted a search warrant at the teen’s home in Caldwell, where multiple stolen item were found. BPD says the suspect has been linked to burglaries in neighborhoods throughout Bryan including Rudder Pointe, Sienna, Austin’s Colony, College Main and Ehlinger.

The juvenile has bee charged with burglary of habitation, multiple burglary of vehicle cases, two theft of firearm cases and criminal trespass. Police say additional charges could be coming. The suspect was booked at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
Montrez Dorsey, 46
Man charged with dealing drugs in College Station park

Latest News

Skeletal remains found in Navasota
Skeletal remains found in Navasota, no foul play suspected
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
The local Drought Monitor for mid-December shows an expanding area of "Abnormally Dry" covering...
Drought working to expand into Brazos Valley, some relief on the way
Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County deputies: Nearly 5 kilos ecstasy seized from married couple’s car