College Station Cougars looking to fill buses as team heads to state championship
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Excitement is building as the College Station Cougars football team prepares to meet the Katy Paetow Panthers in the 5A D1 state championship this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Cougars are looking to close out the season undefeated and bring home its second state championship.
The College Station Cougar Club wants the entire Brazos Valley to join them in Arlington as they cheer the team to victory. The booster club is working to charter five buses to make the 184-mile trip.
“Our players have absolutely responded to having a lot of fans in the stands. Having noise that helps them keep their energy levels up,” said Rhonda Pickett, College Station Cougar Club President-Elect. “We get with the band, we get with the Strutters and the cheerleaders, and really our whole objective is just to provide them the support that they need and encouragement that they need to finish out the game.”
The bus is set to depart from the College Station High School at 2 p.m. on Friday and is expected to return around 1 a.m.
According to the Cougar Clubs website, tickets are $25 and include a free spirit towel or boom boom stick to keep and use at the game. The cost of transportation does not include admission to the game.
