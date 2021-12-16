College Station Midtown has more housing, new pool and recreation facility planned for 2022

COLLEGE STAITON, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Midtown is continuing to grow.

There are around 200 homes there now, with more residential and commercial construction planned for the new year. Right now, 264 apartment units are under construction and big changes are being planned around the lake.

“The first one that should get started that we’re real excited about is Club Midtown, so it’s a resort style pool and a gym, with cabanas and just a luxury pool almost like a country club pool concept,” said James Murr, the Managing Principal for College Station Midtown. He gave KBTX an exclusive look at their plans for 2022 with new renderings.

Murr said they are also planning more single-family homes and condos. They’re also planning on expanding their commercial component.

“We have to build a destination. We’re not on a big intersection of Highway 6 and that was the intent you know five years ago we signed a partnership with the city to build this destination location, this future downtown of College Station. And we’re excited about doing it.” Murr said.

“As College Station’s needs grow and and it’s population grows there’s going to be more of a need for commercial development, other kinds of recreational opportunities and even housing,” said Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station.

Mooney added the city needs to look at housing options as more companies express interest in the area.

“The whole idea of Midtown is coming together but now we need to try to pull it together. And as a city we need to take a look and say ‘ok what is it that we’re doing, what can we do to help companies like FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies get people here,’” Mooney added.

The mayor was referring to the FujiFilm’s announcement Tuesday of a major expansion and 150 new jobs in College Station.

“We’re optimistic as long as both parties, the City of College Station and we stay true to our agreement that we signed five years ago. We think some of that stuff’s coming soon,” said Murr, regarding the future of Midtown.

Construction of the new pool and recreation center is expected to start in February with the hope of having it completed as quickly as possible. Developers also hope to bring restaurants to Midtown. Next year they are planning to build more trails in that area as well.

