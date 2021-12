COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police says a crash has traffic slowed Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive.

According to authorities, this was a two-vehicle crash. Northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell Parkway was down to one lane in the 8 a.m. hour.

As of 9 a.m., the crash site has been cleared.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.