Drought working to expand into Brazos Valley, some relief on the way

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - La Niña conditions often mean two things for the state of Texas. Above average temperatures, and below average precipitation.

Both have been late fall and early winter for the Brazos Valley. Some timely rain and the warmer weather have allowed for grazing grasses to keep growing (and suburbanites to keep mowing into December), but signs of drought are beginning to creep back into the area, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Drought doing its darndest to creep back into the Brazos Valley (and worsening in some spots across northern Texas).



Saturday/Monday's rain should push us back in the right direction. https://t.co/2551R36iwB — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) December 16, 2021

Across the state, worsening drought is most noted in the Panhandle, West Texas, and parts of far Northeast Texas. With La Niña conditions expected to continue into the winter, this may not bode well for our other Lone Star friends, but in the short term, there should be some relief across the eastern half of the state.

The next 7 days could bring some beneficial rain along and east of the I-35 corridor. (KBTX)

While our friends out west may have some fire danger to contend with as the next couple systems roll through, those along and east of I-35 should get some beneficial rain on Saturday, and again on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.