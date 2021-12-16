Advertisement

Drought working to expand into Brazos Valley, some relief on the way

The local Drought Monitor for mid-December shows an expanding area of "Abnormally Dry" covering...
The local Drought Monitor for mid-December shows an expanding area of "Abnormally Dry" covering a majority of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - La Niña conditions often mean two things for the state of Texas. Above average temperatures, and below average precipitation.

Both have been late fall and early winter for the Brazos Valley. Some timely rain and the warmer weather have allowed for grazing grasses to keep growing (and suburbanites to keep mowing into December), but signs of drought are beginning to creep back into the area, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Across the state, worsening drought is most noted in the Panhandle, West Texas, and parts of far Northeast Texas. With La Niña conditions expected to continue into the winter, this may not bode well for our other Lone Star friends, but in the short term, there should be some relief across the eastern half of the state.

The next 7 days could bring some beneficial rain along and east of the I-35 corridor.
The next 7 days could bring some beneficial rain along and east of the I-35 corridor.(KBTX)

While our friends out west may have some fire danger to contend with as the next couple systems roll through, those along and east of I-35 should get some beneficial rain on Saturday, and again on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
Montrez Dorsey, 46
Man charged with dealing drugs in College Station park

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
12/16
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 12/16
All but one day in during the first half of December has been recorded as above average this...
Halfway through: December is historically warm in the Brazos Valley
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/15
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 12/15