Fall 2021 Commencement highlighted by 43 student-athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 43 Texas A&M student-athletes from 12 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Fall Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 inside Reed Arena.

“When our student-athletes make the decision to come to Texas A&M, it is a 40-year decision that begins the moment they cross the stage to receive their degrees,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “I am incredibly proud of these young men and women for the commitment that they made to not only the field of play, but to the classroom while at A&M. Our future is in great hands with this group and all that are to follow.”

Among the 43 graduates, four student-athletes will receive their master’s degrees: football’s McCrae Rutledge; men’s track & field’s Sean Clarke and Nathan Hite; women’s track & field’s Jessica Beard.

Football leads the way, graduating 14 student-athletes followed by women’s track & field which boasts six graduates. Additionally, the graduating class will be taking home degrees from 30 different majors.

“Celebrating graduation is a true culmination of many years of hard work for our student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Joe Fields said. “I am proud of the success in and out of the classroom of this group and their dedication to reaching this important milestone. Their accomplishment demonstrates the partnership between academics and athletics and our collective commitment to excellence. We are very excited to celebrate the commencement of our Aggie student-athletes.”

Fall 2021 Graduates

Sport

Last Name

First Name

Major

Baseball

Hill

Brigham

Agricultural Economics

Baseball

Larkins

Turner

University Studies, Business

Baseball

Schmidt

Zane

Finance

Equestrian

Wells

Kenleigh

Animal Science

Football

Blanton

Colten

Construction Science

Football

Britz

Reinard

Economics

Football

Choate

Connor

Communication

Football

Higdon

Spencer

Construction Science

Football

Johnson

Tyree

Recreation, Park and Tourism Science

Football

Johnston

Reed

University Studies- Global Arts, Planning, Design and Construction

Football

Matthews

Luke

Management

Football

Mellenbruch

Justin

Agricultural Economics

Football

Ohlen

Kyle

Economics

Football

Peevy

Jayden

Recreation, Park and Tourism Science

Football

Prendergast

Cade

Economics

Football

Riethman

Andrew

Accounting

Football

Rutledge

McCrae

Master of Science, Analytics

Football

Small

Seth

Management

Men’s Basketball

Walker

Zachary

Management

Men’s Golf

Ramsey

Reese

University Studies-Leadership

Men’s Track & Field

Clarke

Sean

Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Men’s Track & Field

Hite

Nathan

Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Men’s Track & Field

Zamzow

Colby

Kinesiology

Men’s Track & Field

Potter

Joel

Management

Soccer

Burbank

Jordan

University Studies- Journalism

Soccer

Kolb

Macie

Biomedical Sciences

Softball

Lee

Haley

Sports Management

Softball

Moreno

Gabrielle

Industrial Distribution

Softball

Poynter

Kayla

Curriculum & Instruction, Teaching, Learning, Culture

Softball

Sinnie

Taudrea

Sociology

Softball

Smith

Morgan

Biomedical Science

Volleyball

Conner

Camille

Allied Health

Volleyball

Fields

Allison

Kinesiology

Women’s Basketball

Nixon

Jordan

Psychology

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Campbell

Charlye

Community Health

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Field

Joy

Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Walding

Harper

Recreation, Park and Tourism Science

Women’s Track & Field

Beard

Jessica

Master of Science, Educational Administration

Women’s Track & Field

Gittens

Tyra

University Studies-Leadership

Women’s Track & Field

Preiss

Virginia

Agricultural Economics

Women’s Track & Field

Richardson

Syaira

University Studies- Leadership

Women’s Track & Field

Robinson

Kaylah

University Studies, Health Humanities

Women’s Track & Field

Santoro

Abbey

Agricultural Communications & Journalism

