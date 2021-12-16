Fall 2021 Commencement highlighted by 43 student-athletes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 43 Texas A&M student-athletes from 12 sports are scheduled to earn degrees at Fall Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 inside Reed Arena.
“When our student-athletes make the decision to come to Texas A&M, it is a 40-year decision that begins the moment they cross the stage to receive their degrees,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “I am incredibly proud of these young men and women for the commitment that they made to not only the field of play, but to the classroom while at A&M. Our future is in great hands with this group and all that are to follow.”
Among the 43 graduates, four student-athletes will receive their master’s degrees: football’s McCrae Rutledge; men’s track & field’s Sean Clarke and Nathan Hite; women’s track & field’s Jessica Beard.
Football leads the way, graduating 14 student-athletes followed by women’s track & field which boasts six graduates. Additionally, the graduating class will be taking home degrees from 30 different majors.
“Celebrating graduation is a true culmination of many years of hard work for our student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Joe Fields said. “I am proud of the success in and out of the classroom of this group and their dedication to reaching this important milestone. Their accomplishment demonstrates the partnership between academics and athletics and our collective commitment to excellence. We are very excited to celebrate the commencement of our Aggie student-athletes.”
Fall 2021 Graduates
Sport
Last Name
First Name
Major
Baseball
Hill
Brigham
Agricultural Economics
Baseball
Larkins
Turner
University Studies, Business
Baseball
Schmidt
Zane
Finance
Equestrian
Wells
Kenleigh
Animal Science
Football
Blanton
Colten
Construction Science
Football
Britz
Reinard
Economics
Football
Choate
Connor
Communication
Football
Higdon
Spencer
Construction Science
Football
Johnson
Tyree
Recreation, Park and Tourism Science
Football
Johnston
Reed
University Studies- Global Arts, Planning, Design and Construction
Football
Matthews
Luke
Management
Football
Mellenbruch
Justin
Agricultural Economics
Football
Ohlen
Kyle
Economics
Football
Peevy
Jayden
Recreation, Park and Tourism Science
Football
Prendergast
Cade
Economics
Football
Riethman
Andrew
Accounting
Football
Rutledge
McCrae
Master of Science, Analytics
Football
Small
Seth
Management
Men’s Basketball
Walker
Zachary
Management
Men’s Golf
Ramsey
Reese
University Studies-Leadership
Men’s Track & Field
Clarke
Sean
Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Men’s Track & Field
Hite
Nathan
Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Men’s Track & Field
Zamzow
Colby
Kinesiology
Men’s Track & Field
Potter
Joel
Management
Soccer
Burbank
Jordan
University Studies- Journalism
Soccer
Kolb
Macie
Biomedical Sciences
Softball
Lee
Haley
Sports Management
Softball
Moreno
Gabrielle
Industrial Distribution
Softball
Poynter
Kayla
Curriculum & Instruction, Teaching, Learning, Culture
Softball
Sinnie
Taudrea
Sociology
Softball
Smith
Morgan
Biomedical Science
Volleyball
Conner
Camille
Allied Health
Volleyball
Fields
Allison
Kinesiology
Women’s Basketball
Nixon
Jordan
Psychology
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Campbell
Charlye
Community Health
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Field
Joy
Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Walding
Harper
Recreation, Park and Tourism Science
Women’s Track & Field
Beard
Jessica
Master of Science, Educational Administration
Women’s Track & Field
Gittens
Tyra
University Studies-Leadership
Women’s Track & Field
Preiss
Virginia
Agricultural Economics
Women’s Track & Field
Richardson
Syaira
University Studies- Leadership
Women’s Track & Field
Robinson
Kaylah
University Studies, Health Humanities
Women’s Track & Field
Santoro
Abbey
Agricultural Communications & Journalism
