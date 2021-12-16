Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Beef price increase more than just inflation

Seasonal demand, processing changes affecting the bottom line
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The race is on to get all the holiday shopping done. You’re likely noticing it’s costing much more not only in the toy aisle, but at the grocery stores, too. From a beef perspective, it’s more than just inflation driving up prices.

“We’ve all been talking about inflation. and higher prices for consumers for practically everything. certainly meat has been a part of that,” says David Anderson, an economist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

Like everyone else, he says beef prices have gone up, thanks to, yes, inflation, and some other factors.

“Over the last couple of months we’ve had a real seasonal surge in prices higher for live cattle,” Anderson says. “Prices getting above where they were last year, above the five year average.”

While we’re not talking historically high prices, coupled with inflation, consumers are feeling it at the market.

“We also have some holiday demand going on. We typically see some high prices for things like ribeyes, prime rib, some of those things that make a pretty great celebration for the end of the year.”

It’s taken a year and a half or more, but Anderson says things may begin to regulate in the new year.

“As we get past the pandemic, that loosens the constraints. All of a sudden, we’re able to get more beef out the back end, and we’re able to get more animals in the front end,” Anderson says. “Those supplies are starting to loosen, so the wholesale market is coming down in price, we haven’t seen that at retail, at the grocery store yet.”

So while that Christmas prime rib may cost a little more green this time around, there’s hope in the new year red meat could be a little cheaper for nachos and fajitas come super bowl time.

