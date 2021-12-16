Halfway through: December is historically warm in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 12°. As of December 15th, that is how far above Bryan-College Station’s temperature is compared to an average December in the Brazos Valley. By this time in the month, the 30-year average suggests the temperature should sit at or near 54.3°. Instead, the average for the first half of this month checks in a 66.3°. For perspective, that is a temperature better suited for March or April around here.

Not only has this been an exceptionally warm start to the final month of the year, but it is the absolute warmest start to a December over the past 70 years. Since weather data collection began at Easterwood Airport, 2021 beats out the former first place spot -- 2012 -- by a full 4°. Here are some other quick statistics for the month:

14 of the 15 days this month have been considered above-average

The one below -average day was only so by 1°

The highest, one-day high-temperature departure came on the 10th at 21° above the day’s typical average

The highest, one-day low-temperature departure came on the 10th at 29° above the day’s typical average

6 days this month have started with morning temperatures 20° or more above average

2 Record Low Maximums -- the warmest low temperature on record for the day -- have been broken and reset this month

2021 is the warmest start to the month of December over the past 70 years (KBTX)

ON TRACK TO BE THE WARMEST DECEMBER IN RECORDED HISTORY?

Very much so. The title currently belongs to 1889 when the month’s average temperature -- from December 1st to December 31st -- checked in at 66.6°. As of the 15th, 2021 is only 0.3° shy of tying that record. The second warmest December on record is a distance away when 1984′s December ended with an average temperature of 60.7°.

December 2021 is on pace to be the warmest ever recorded in Bryan-College Station's history (KBTX)

It is certain that 2021 will at the least be the second warmest December in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history. However, while a short stint of chilly air or two is expected to blow into the area over the next few weeks, the general outlook favors a 70% to 80% likelihood of above-average temperatures. That would squarely place 2021 as the warmest December Bryan-College Station has ever recorded (records date back to 1882). Simply put, that is over 130 years of weather history erased.

An above-average end to December is expected, per the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook (KBTX)

FIRST FREEZE?

Most of the Brazos Valley is running behind by three to four weeks from the average first freeze occurring for the season. The latest freeze on record in Bryan-College Station’s history did not come until January 15th, during the 1965-66 winter.

WARMER WINTERS

While this particular December is an exceptional anomaly, it comes with very little surprise. Data from Climate Central shows that the average high temperature in the month of December has warmed 2.3° over the past 50 years.

December's average high has warmed over 2° over the past 50 years in Bryan-College Station (Climate Central)

Winter as a whole -- December, January, February -- is the fastest-warming season for the Brazos Valley. Over the past 30 years, this season has found an average temperature about 1° warmer than it did over the 30 years prior. While a 1° difference is not much over a day-to-day period, it is a significant warm-up over this longer period. This equates to longer growing seasons -- stressing local plants and vegetation, longer use of air conditioning units in the year causing higher maintenance costs, extended seasons for bugs, pests, and mosquitoes, and early blooms to occur in spring which a snap freeze could cause harm to.

