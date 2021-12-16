Made in The Brazos Valley: What’s The Buzz Coffee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There is no better pick me up than a fresh cup of coffee, and What’s the Buzz Coffee is bringing coffee from around the world to the Brazos Valley.

“We import coffees practically everywhere worldwide,” said Rodrigo Chavez, owner and roaster of What’s The Buzz Coffee.

Chavez says some of those areas include Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea and Sumatra.

Thank you to all our local businesses for your continued support! You're keeping us quite busy on Fridays! Here's a... Posted by What's the Buzz Coffee Co. on Thursday, December 9, 2021

If you ever get the chance to talk to Chavez, his passion for coffee is evident. He loves to educate others in the work his coffee shop does to help communities and hard-working farmers across the globe.

At What’s the Buzz Coffee, guests have the opportunity to further their coffee education through studio tours, cuppings, and tastings.

It’s also a great place to purchase coffee and coffee brewing supplies and even just enjoy a fresh cup of coffee or cascara tea.

What’s the Buzz Coffee is located at 1600 Texas Avenue South in College Station. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

