Naq’s Halal Food is bringing New York style halal to College Station

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Naq’s Halal Food is now open in College Station, bringing the taste and late-night hours of a New York-style halal restaurants and food truck.

Haris Khan and Mustafa Naimi, the owners of Naq’s Halal Food, are from New York and love the tastes of the cuisine.

“I used to eat this every day. Being born in New York, we have this on every corner of New York,” said Khan.

The duo decided to open their own small business, which has now grown to a total of four restaurants- two in New York, one in Florida, and now in College Station.

“I’ve always wanted to move to Texas. I have a lot of family in Houston,” said Khan. “[We] heard a lot about College Station and Texas A&M. We wanted to bring this type of New York City-style food to the College Station area.”

According to Khan, halal food is a way of food preparation in the Islamic culture.

Naq’s Halal Food will feature food like rice dishes, salads, gyros, and sandwiches like the “NY Famous Chopped Cheese.”

According to Khan, everything is made in-house. He believes what makes them unique is the sauces they feature, and that most of the dishes are customizable.

Naq’s Halal Food is located at 700 University Drive East.

They are open from 11:00 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

