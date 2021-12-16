Organizations partner to prevent human trafficking in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Foster Youth Institute reported more than 60% of children involved in trafficking are currently in foster care or have been in foster care. Teens in foster care tend to be more vulnerable to human trafficking, according to Becca Russell, manager of The Haven and BCS Together’s volunteer coordinator.

“They’ve been exposed to a lot, so they feel like they have a greater understanding of the world than what they may actually have,” Russell said.

The Haven, which was started by BCS Together, is a home for foster children in the Brazos Valley to feel safe while awaiting placement. Those who stay in The Haven come from different life circumstances.

“Typically they’re coming from either a residential treatment facility, a mental health facility, a group home,” Russell said.

Human trafficking is happening more in rural communities, not just major cities, according to Amanda Buenger, Unbound BCS’ executive director.

“It’s happening in our own backyard,” Buenger said. “We are located within the Texas triangle, which is one of the more heavily trafficked areas in the United States because of its positioning to I-10 and the major cities.”

Unbound BCS advocates for human trafficking prevention and awareness. The organization also supports trafficking survivors. Most of Unbound BCS’ survivors have experienced the child welfare system in some way, whether they are or were in it or have a child that has been in it. Unbound BCS created a curriculum for children and teens at The Haven to prevent them from entering trafficking.

“We build relationships with these kids,” Buenger said. “We go through a curriculum that talks about healthy boundaries and self empowerment and vulnerabilities for risky behavior.”

The curriculum has been implemented for six months with the help of Unbound BCS volunteers. Buenger said the volunteers have been a major part of the curriculum’s success.

“It’s allowing us to have earlier intervention,” Buenger said. “It’s a preventative measure because we don’t want them to be trafficked in the first place, and we know that these kids do have a high risk.”

