Salvation Army distributing gifts for Angel Tree Program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army is busy distributing gifts from its Angel Tree program.

Thursday and Friday gifts will be picked up from their annual Angel Tree drive at the south end of the Post Oak Mall.

This year they’re serving more than 1,000 families and about 2,500 children from Brazos County. All the angels were adopted this year and due to generous donations they are able to have items for everyone participating.

“For the second year in a row we’ve seen a new record high of need through the Angel Tree program and while we’re seeing more families getting back to work, maybe they don’t have the resources for the expenses that would come with Christmas, the addition of gifts or things like that,” said Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

There are volunteer opportunities to help tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and especially from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can contact the Salvation Army at (979) 361-0618 for more info.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.