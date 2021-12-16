Advertisement

Salvation Army distributing gifts for Angel Tree Program

More than 1,000 families are being served.
More than 2,500 children are being served this year.
More than 2,500 children are being served this year.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army is busy distributing gifts from its Angel Tree program.

Thursday and Friday gifts will be picked up from their annual Angel Tree drive at the south end of the Post Oak Mall.

This year they’re serving more than 1,000 families and about 2,500 children from Brazos County. All the angels were adopted this year and due to generous donations they are able to have items for everyone participating.

“For the second year in a row we’ve seen a new record high of need through the Angel Tree program and while we’re seeing more families getting back to work, maybe they don’t have the resources for the expenses that would come with Christmas, the addition of gifts or things like that,” said Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

There are volunteer opportunities to help tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and especially from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can contact the Salvation Army at (979) 361-0618 for more info.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

Latest News

Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Missing Waco teen found safe in College Station
Bryan police arrest juvenile burglary suspect
Skeletal remains found in Navasota
Skeletal remains found in Navasota, no foul play suspected
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16