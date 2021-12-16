Sensory toys make a difference for children and seniors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mental and emotional health is just as important as physical health, according to Hospice Brazos Valley’s media and community liaison Suzanne Badger.

Badger was a part of SignatureCare 24 Emergency Center’s 2nd annual Sensory Toy Drive for children and seniors. Sensory toys are a great way to keep hands mobile and to ease anxiety. These are helpful for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia or children with autism or ADHD.

“Autism and Alzheimer’s and Dementia is very close to my heart,” Ashley Allen, SignatureCare’s ground marketing regional manager, said. “We have been impacted in many ways. Henceforth, SignatureCare 24 ER started the Sensory Toy Drive to give back to the patrons of Aggieland.”

So far, the 11 facilities that will receive the toys include nursing homes and organizations that give to children in need.

”A lot of children have anxieties too, whether it’s the pandemic or just things going on in their lives, we’re just really grateful that the community supports what we’re doing,” Badger said.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.