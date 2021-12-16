Several Brazos Valley high school seniors sign college football letters of intent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over a half dozen Brazos Valley high school football players signed college football letters of intent on Wednesday during the first day of December’s NCAA signing period. Lexington defensive back Jarred Kerr is part of Texas A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class.

He said Mike Elko’s departure as A&M’s defensive coordinator to become Duke’s new head football coach didn’t cause him to second guess his decision at all.

Jarred said during the recruiting process he developed relationships with all the coaches and none of the defensive recruits wavered with Coach Elko leaving.

He’s excited about his future at Texas A&M and feels something special is coming for the 12th Man to cheer for.

“It’s really unreal about everyone we have coming in on the defensive side. The D-Line, DBs, Corners, everyone looks good on the defensive side so I’m really looking forward to it.>”

Jarred missed playing his senior year because of a back injury but says he is ready to get back on the field.

Bryan High Defensive Coordinator Bret Page announced a pair of Vikings were accepting Divison One offers. Defensive End Nic Caraway is headed to Purdue, He was a three-year starter that had 97 tackles last season.

While defensive back Du’Wayne Paulhill is going to Lamar. He was also a three-year starter and had 87 stops this past season.

Lamar is also responsible for making some history happen at Normangee High School as Izaha Jones became the first Panther football player to sign a Division One scholarship.

Izaha will play wide receiver for the Cardinals and also participate in track.

He played quarterback his senior season, but as a wideout during his junior campaign had over 1-thousand yards receiving with 15 touchdowns.

Over the last two years, he has been responsible for 64 touchdowns.

College Station wide receiver Houston Thomas has made his college plans official. The decision was between Texas-San Antoni, Memphis, and Fresno State.

With the help of mom with the hat choice, the signature goes to UTSA. This season Thomas has 38 catches for 644 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He will wrap up his high school football career on Friday night at 7 pm at AT&T Stadium against Katy Paetow in the Class 5A Division I State Championship game.

Huntsville Hornet quarterback A.J. Wilson signed with Houston Baptist. He was a second-team all-district selection He threw for 1, 333 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also ran for 301 yards and 2 TDs.

Hearne Eagles defensive end Anthony Jackson signed with Stephen F. Austin. He is a two-time District Defensive Most Valuable Player who recorded 100 tackles this season. Among those stops were 7 and a half sacks and 37 tackles for loss.

Last season Jackson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention team.

