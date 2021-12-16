Skeletal remains found in Navasota, no foul play suspected

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Skeletal remains were found near Stoneham Street and Railroad Street, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

The remains will be sent off to be identified, Myatt said, but police say foul play is not suspected. Preliminary investigations lead police to believe the death could be related to February’s winter storm.

