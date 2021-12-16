Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Navasota, no foul play suspected

Skeletal remains found in Navasota
Skeletal remains found in Navasota(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Skeletal remains were found near Stoneham Street and Railroad Street, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

The remains will be sent off to be identified, Myatt said, but police say foul play is not suspected. Preliminary investigations lead police to believe the death could be related to February’s winter storm.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
Montrez Dorsey, 46
Man charged with dealing drugs in College Station park

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 12/16
The local Drought Monitor for mid-December shows an expanding area of "Abnormally Dry" covering...
Drought working to expand into Brazos Valley, some relief on the way
Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County deputies: Nearly 5 kilos ecstasy seized from married couple’s car
Brazos Co. Justice Web
Suspected College Station drug dealer allegedly gives fake name ‘Stephen Ray Vaughn’