Suspected College Station drug dealer allegedly gives fake name ‘Stephen Ray Vaughn’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is facing charges for drug possession, parole violation, and giving a fake name to law enforcement.

On Dec. 15, Brazos County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kenneth Casey McIntyre, 40, on FM 2818 at Leonard Road.

Deputies say McIntyre said he had no identification on him and identified himself as Stephen Ray Vaughn. After deputies frisked McIntyre for weapons and asked about a bag thrown from the vehicle, McIntyre told deputies his real name and that he knew he was violating parole.

The arrest report says the bag thrown from the vehicle contained methamphetamine in an amount to deliver. The report also says heroin in individual baggies was found under the vehicle’s seat.

McIntyre is facing charges for drug possession with intent to deliver, giving a false name to law enforcement, and violating parole. His bond is set at $36,000.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.