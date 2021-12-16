Texas A&M 2022 football recruiting class ranked number one after day one

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to 247 Sports, which ranks college football recruiting classes, Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program has assembled the top-ranked class in the country after the first day of the December early signing period.

Texas A&M (321.38 points) edged out Alabama (317.23 points), Georgia (311.96 points), Ohio State (289,58 points), and Texas (281.97 points) among the top 5 programs listed.

Fisher and his staff signed 4 five-star players, along with 19 four-star players so far. Below is a break down of the 2022 class courtesy of the Texas A&M Athletic Communications Department.

2022 TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Signees (25) Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School / Previous School)

Bryce Anderson DB 5-11 191 Fr.-HS Beaumont, Texas (West Brook HS)

Smoke Bouie DB 5-11 181 Fr.-HS Bainbridge, Georgia (Bainbridge HS)

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy DL 6-3 276 Fr.-HS Lakeland, Florida (Lakeland HS)

Kam Dewberry OL 6-4 324 Fr.-HS Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Hunter Erb OL 6-6 323 Fr.-HS Newark, Texas (V.R. Eaton HS)

Donovan Green TE 6-4 240 Fr.-HS League City, Texas (Dickinson HS)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew DB 6-0 180 Fr.-HS Kennesaw, Georgia (North Cobb HS)

Ish Harris LB 6-2 200 Fr.-HS Pilot Point, Texas (Pilot Point HS)

Martrell Harris, Jr. LB 6-2 210 Fr.-HS The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands HS)

Jake Johnson TE 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Athens, Georgia (Oconee County HS)

Jarred Kerr DB 5-11 173 Fr.-HS Lexington, Texas (Lexington HS)

Anthony Lucas DL 6-5 300 Fr.-HS Scottsdale, Arizona (Chaparral HS)

Chris Marshall WR 6-3 198 Fr.-HS Missouri City, Texas (Fort Bend Marshall HS)

Thodor Melin Öhrström TE 6-5 238 Fr.-HS Stockholm, Sweden (RIG Academy)

Ethan Moczulski K 5-11 185 Fr.-HS Spokane, Washington (Mt. Spokane HS)

Le’Veon Moss RB 5-11 200 Fr.-HS Walker, Louisiana (Istrouma College Prep)

Mark Nabou OL 6-4 354 Fr.-HS Lynwood, Washington (O’Dea HS)

Walter Nolen DL 6-4 349 Fr.-HS Powell, Tennessee (Powell HS)

Jadon Scarlett DL 6-2 260 Fr.-HS Argyle, Texas (Argyle HS)

Malick Sylla DL 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Bobby Taylor DB 6-0 177 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Noah Thomas WR 6-5 195 Fr.-HS Pearland, Texas (Clear Springs HS)

Conner Weigman QB 6-2 205 Fr.-HS Cypress, Texas (Cypress Bridgeland HS)

Enai White DL 6-5 225 Fr.-HS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Imhotep Charter HS)

PJ Williams OL 6-4 246 Fr.-HS Dickinson, Texas (Dickinson HS)

Position BreakdownOL: 4DL: 6RB: 1WR: 2QB: 1

LB: 2

TE: 3DB: 5

K: 1

Offense/Defense/Special Teams:Offense: 11

Defense: 13

Special Teams: 1

Bryce Anderson

DB • 5-11 • 191 • Fr.-HS

Beaumont, Texas

(West Brook HS)

Coached by Chuck Langston at West Brook High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 53 nationally, No. 6 safety, No. 12 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 94 nationally, No. 7 safety, No. 15 in Florida.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 51 nationally, No. 3 safety, No. 11 Midlands region, No. 11 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American and 2022 Polynesian Bowl selection … Excelled at quarterback for West Brook HS, tallying over 1,600 total yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior … In 2020, was named District 21-6A first-team QB of the year … In 2019, was named District 21-6A Sophomore of the Year and MaxPreps Sophomore All-American first-team selection … Two-sport athlete, ran a 10.48 in the 100 and 21.20 in the 200 as a junior on the track.

Smoke Bouie

DB • 5-11 • 181 • Fr.-HS

Bainbridge, Georgia

(Bainbridge HS)

Coached by Jeff Littleton at Bainbridge High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 48 nationally, No. 5 safety, No. 5 in Georgia.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 116 nationally, No. 11 cornerback, No. 12 in Georgia.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 63 nationally, No. 4 athlete, No. 31 Southeast region, No. 4 in Georgia.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl … As a senior, finished with 21 tackles, seven passes defended, two tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal … Offensively he chipped in 28 receptions for 578 yards and 10 touchdowns … In 2020, was named MaxPreps Preseason Junior All-American second-team selection … As a sophomore, played both ways as he caught 28 passes for 510 yards and six touchdowns along with 13 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions … In 2018, played cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback for Bainbridge as they went 10-5 and the AAAAA state title … As a freshman he compiled 20 tackles and six interceptions while accounting for 140 yards of offense and a touchdown on 29 touches … Three-sport athlete, Bouie also competed in basketball and track and field.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

DT • 6-3 • 276 • Fr.-HS

Lakeland, Florida

(Lakeland HS)

Coached by William Castle at Lakeland High School.

247 Sports -- 5 star, No. 8 nationally, No. 3 defensive lineman, No. 2 in Florida.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 52 nationally, No. 4 defensive tackle, No. 9 in Florida.

ESPN -- 5 star, No. 4 nationally, No. 2 defensive tackle, No. 4 Southeast region, No. 2 in Florida.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, finished with 18 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks and 13 hurries … In 2020, was a Ledger All-County first-team selection and helped Lakeland make Florida’s 7A state playoffs during COVID-19 shortened season … As a sophomore, was a two-way player for Lakeland HS and went 12-1, won a district and made a deep run in the Sunshine State’s 7A state playoffs … Was Ledger All-County honorable mention … Two-sport athlete, won state title at Sunshine State’s 4A track meet in the discus and finished second in the shot put as a junior.

Kam Dewberry

OL • 6-4 • 324 • Fr.-HS

Humble, Texas

(Atascocita HS)

Coached by Craig Stump at Atascocita High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 129 nationally, No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 23 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 62 nationally, No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 10 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 107 nationally, No. 15 offensive tackle, No. 30 Midlands region, No. 23 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American and 2022 Polynesian Bowl selection … Finalist for Greater Houston area offensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston … Started at RT for an Atascocita team that reached the Texas 6A D-I third-round … In 2019, earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors after being named to the all-district first-team … Two sport athletes at Atascocita HS, throwing the shot put 43-8 in the spring of 2020.

Hunter Erb

OL • 6-6 • 323 • Fr.-HS

Newark, Texas

(V.R. Eaton HS)

Coached by Ellis Miller at V.R. Eaton High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 122 nationally, No. 12 offensive tackle, No. 21 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 38 offensive tackle, No. 61 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 73 Midlands region, No. 54 in Texas.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl, first player from Eaton HS to earn the honor … Was a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a junior … Two sport athlete at Eaton HS, throwing the shot put 42-6 and the discuss 156-6.75 during the 2021 outdoor season.

Donovan Green

TE • 6-4 • 240 • Fr.-HS

League City, Texas

(Dickinson HS)

Coached by John Snelson at Dickinson High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 111 nationally, No. 5 tight end, No. 19 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 157 nationally, No. 4 tight end, No. 23 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 145 nationally, No. 1 tight end, No. 38 Midlands region, No. 28 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, earned District 24-6A MVP after making 27 catches for 602 yards and nine touchdowns … Finalist for Greater Houston area offensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston … After a COVID-shortened junior season, he was named District 24-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year and first-team selection at tight end … As a sophomore, was named District 24-6A first-team tight end and a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American … Finished prep career with 87 receptions for 1,672 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew

DB • 6-0 • 180 • Fr.-HS

Kennesaw, Georgia

(North Cobb HS)

Coached by Shane Queen at North Cobb High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 102 nationally, No. 13 cornerback, No. 10 in Georgia.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 118 nationally, No. 12 cornerback, No. 13 in Georgia.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 126 nationally, No. 13 cornerback, No. 52 Southeast region, No. 12 in Georgia.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl … Posted 38 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a senior leading North Cobb HS to a 10-2 record including a 5-0 mark in 7A Region 3 play as a senior … Ripped off a pair of interceptions in an injury shortened junior season … As a sophomore, made 21 tackles and two pick offs … Ran track as a freshman and posted an 11.31 100.

Ish Harris

LB • 6-2 • 200 • Fr.-HS

Pilot Point, Texas

(Pilot Point HS)

Coached by Danny David at Pilot Point High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 41 linebacker, No. 47 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 12 athlete, No. 53 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 43 athlete, No. 115 Midlands region, No. 90 in Texas.

High School: As a senior, recorded 57 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 10 games of action … On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns and made 19 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns … In 2020, he was named the Texas District 4-3A D-I Offensive MVP … Three-sport athlete at Pilot Point HS, also played basketball and ran track … Ran 11.95 in the 100 and 23.86 in the 200 as a junior.

Martrell Harris, Jr.

LB • 6-2 • 210 • Fr.-HS

The Woodlands, Texas

(The Woodlands HS)

Coached by Jim Rapp at The Woodlands High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 40 linebacker, No. 46 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 185 nationally, No. 15 outside linebacker, No. 30 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 290 nationally, No. 26 outside linebacker, No. 64 Midlands region, No. 47 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … Finalist for Greater Houston area defensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston … Totaled 67 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries, two pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior … Named District 13-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Jake Johnson

TE • 6-5 • 225 • Fr.-HS

Athens, Georgia

(Oconee County HS)

Coached by Travis Noland at Oconee County High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 74 nationally, No. 3 tight end, No. 7 in Georgia.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 100 nationally, No. 1 tight end, No. 10 in Georgia.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 110 nationally, No. 1 tight end, No. 43 Southeast region, No. 10 in Georgia.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl … Helped Oconee County to a 10-2 record and the Georgia AAA playoff’s second round with 45 catches for 745 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … In 2020, he made 37 receptions for 787 yards and 10 scores as he lead his team to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the Georgia AAA state championship game and was named Georgia Region 8-AAA Offensive Player of the Year and MaxPreps all-state selection … As a sophomore, Oconee County finished 13-2 and earned Georgia AAAA state runner-up finish as Johnson hauled in 60 passes for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns… father, Brad Johnson, played 15 seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jarred Kerr

DB • 5-11 • 173 • Fr.-HS

Lexington, Texas

(Lexington HS)

Coached by Shane Wilson at Lexington High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 36 safety, No. 56 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 28 athlete, No. 79 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 274 nationally, No. 18 athlete, No. 60 Midlands region, No. 43 in Texas.

High School: Named District 13-3A first-team selection at safety and utility player as he helped Lexington to an 8-4 record and a 3A D-II third-round playoff appearance as a senior… Finished junior season with 114 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble … Offensively he recorded 128 rushes for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns while hauling in 22 receptions for 42 yards and four touchdowns through the air … As a sophomore, named District 8-3A D-II Overall MVP as he led his team to the third round of the playoffs … In 2019, he recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries to go along with 1,375 yards on the ground and 19 touchdowns … Two-sport athlete at Lexington, won the Texas 3A long jump title as a junior at 22-8.75 and ran an 11.2 100 as a junior.

Anthony Lucas

DL • 6-5 • 300 • Fr.-HS

Scottsdale, Arizona

(Chaparral HS)

Coached by Brent Barnes at Chaparral High School.

247 Sports -- 5 star, No. 14 nationally, No. 5 defensive lineman, No. 1 in Arizona.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 57 nationally, No. 5 strong side defensive end, No. 1 in Arizona.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 121 nationally, No. 14 defensive tackle, No. 13 West region, No. 1 in Arizona.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, recorded 64 tackles including 22 tackles-for-loss and 9.5 sacks … Pitched in a pair of touchdowns on six catches across 13 games … As a junior, recorded 29 tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks and scored two offensive touchdowns in seven games.

Chris Marshall

WR • 6-3 • 198 • Fr.-HS

Missouri City, Texas

(Fort Bend Marshall HS)

Coached by James Williams at Fort Bend Marshall High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 35 nationally, No. 4 wide receiver, No. 8 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 70 nationally, No. 12 wide receiver, No. 12 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 109 nationally, No. 14 wide receiver, No. 31 Midlands region, No. 24 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … Was named the District 11-5A-II Offensive MVP following his junior and senior seasons, did not begin playing football until his junior season … In his seven games as a senior, he posted 466 receiving yards at 31.1 yards per catch and scored 11 touchdowns … In his junior season, he hauled in 45 grabs for 1,009 yards and 18 scores … A two-sport, he was standout basketball player at Fort Bend Marshall.

Theodor Melin Öhrström

TE • 6-5 • 238 • Fr.-HS

Stockholm, Sweden

(RIG Academy)

Coached by Robert Johansson and Andreas Ehrenreich at RIG Academy.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 12 tight end, No. 1 in Sweden.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 245 nationally, No. 8 tight end.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 92 nationally, No. 2 tight end, No. 1 in Europe.

High School: Attended RIG Football Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, a 30-student program aimed at developing players for the Swedish national American football team, which participates in the European Championship of American Football and the IFAF World Championship of American Football.

Ethan Moczulski

K • 5-11 • 185 • Fr.-HS

Spokane, Washington

(Mt. Spokane HS)

Coached by Terry Cloer at Mt. Spokane High School.

247 Sports -- 2 star, No. 6 kicker, No. 72 in Washington.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 5 kicker.

Kohl’s -- 5 star, No. 7 kicker nationally.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl … Booted 13 field goals with a long of 49 yards as a senior … As a junior, named to the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A All-League Team … Following the 2019 season, was named Greater Spokane League 3A All-League Football First Team and honorary mention for the AP Washington All-State … Named to the first-team MaxPreps Preseason Washington All-State team.

Le’veon Moss

RB • 5-11 • 200 • Fr.-HS

Walker, Louisiana

(Istrouma College Prep)

Coached by Jeremy Gradney at Istrouma College Prep.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 85 nationally, No. 5 running back, No. 6 in Louisiana.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 145 nationally, No. 10 running back, No. 13 in Louisiana.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 45 nationally, No. 3 running back, No. 24 Southeast region, No. 4 in Louisiana.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American and 2022 Polynesian Bowl selection … Finished his prep career with 1,754 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns including an impressive 16 scores as a junior … As a senior he averaged a touchdown every seven carries and 7.8 yards per rush … Multi-sport athlete that is also runs track, clocked a 10.84 in the 100-meters and 23.04 in the 200 as a junior.

Mark Nabou

OL • 6-4 • 354 • Fr.-HS

Lynwood, Washington

(O’Dea HS)

Coached by Monte Kohler at O’Dea High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 24 interior offensive lineman, No. 10 in Washington.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 23 offensive guard, No. 6 in Washington.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 17 offensive guard, No. 83 West region, No. 10 in Washington.

High School: 2022 Polynesian Bowl selection … Two-year starter on varsity at O’Dea HS. As a senior, helped lead O’Dea to an 8-3 record and a 4-1 mark in the 3A Metro League as they advanced to the second round of the Washington state playoffs.

Walter Nolen

DL • 6-4 • 349 • Fr.-HS

Powell, Tennessee

(Powell HS)

Coached by Matt Lowe at Powell High School.

247 Sports -- 5 star, No. 2 nationally, No. 1 defensive lineman, No. 1 in Tennessee.

Rivals -- 5 star, No. 2 nationally, No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 1 in Tennessee.

ESPN -- 5 star, No. 1 nationally, No. 1 defensive tackle, No. 1 Southeast region, No. 1 in Tennessee.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, compiled 93 tackles, 33 tackles-for-loss, 27 quarterback hurries, 17 sacks, six forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries … Led Powell to a 13-2 record and a Class 5A state championship … In 2019, played at Olive Branch HS as his team finished 9-4 and reached the second round of the Mississippi 6A playoffs.

Jadon Scarlett

DL • 6-2 • 260 • Fr.-HS

Argyle, Texas

(Argyle HS)

Coached by Todd Rodgers at Argyle High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 88 defensive lineman, No. 88 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 19 defensive tackle, No. 45 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 32 defensive tackle, No. 76 Midlands region, No. 56 in Texas.

High School: As a senior, recorded 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and made 26 tackles at Argyle HS … Prior to his senior season he played at Coram Deo Academy in Flower Mound … In 2020, he totaled 75 tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks … as a sophomore, totaling 108 stops including 25 TFLs and 15 sacks.

Malick Sylla

DL • 6-5 • 225 • Fr.-HS

Katy, Texas

(Katy HS)

Coached by Gary Joseph at Katy High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 51 nationally, No. 7 defensive lineman, No. 10 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 123 nationally, No. 7 weak side defensive end, No. 18 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 42 nationally, No. 7 defensive end, No. 9 Midlands region, No. 9 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, posted 55 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception … Was a unanimous first-team all-district selection as a junior and helped lead Katy to the state championship … As a sophomore, helped Katy earn a 12-1 record as Katy reached the third round of the Texas 6A D-I Playoffs.

Bobby Taylor

DB • 6-0 • 177 • Fr.-HS

Katy, Texas

(Katy HS)

Coached by Gary Joseph at Katy High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 163 nationally, No. 23 cornerback, No. 29 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 126 nationally, No. 14 cornerback, No. 19 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 238 nationally, No. 30 cornerback, No. 52 Midlands region, No. 38 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … In 2020, helped Katy to an undefeated season and the Texas 6A D-II state championship … As a sophomore, led Katy to an 11-2 record and the third-round of the state playoffs … Played freshman season at Houston Heights High School … His father, Bobby Taylor, played defensive back for Notre Dame and in the NFL for 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

Noah Thomas

WR • 6-5 • 195 • Fr.-HS

Pearland, Texas

(Clear Springs HS)

Coached by Anthony Renfro at Clear Springs High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 43 wide receiver, No. 40 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 55 wide receiver, No. 42 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 96 wide receiver, No. 113 Midlands region, No. 88 in Texas.

High School: As a senior, compiled 63 catches, 935 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns … Averaged 85 yards per games and 14.8 yards per catch and added a kick return touchdown … Finalist for Greater Houston area offensive player of the year by the Touchdown Club of Houston … Named 24-6A unanimous first-team all-district selection as a senior … As a junior, made 40 grabs for 883 yards and seven touchdowns as he earned 24-6A all-district honors … Three-sport athlete at Clear Springs HS, played basketball and ran track in addition to football … Placed fifth as a junior at the May 2021 Texas 6A meet in the 400 meters, career-best 400 meter time of 48.41 was set in April 2021.

Conner Weigman

QB • 6-2 • 205 • Fr.-HS

Cypress, Texas

(Cypress Bridgeland HS)

Coached by David Raffield at Cypress Bridgeland High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 21 nationally, No. 3 quarterback, No. 4 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 33 nationally, No. 1 quarterback: dual threat, No. 7 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 29 nationally, No. 1 quarterback: pocket passer, No. 6 Midlands region, No. 6 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, he has accumulated 34 touchdowns and nearly 2,900 total yards before the state playoffs began … Led Bridgeland to the state quarterfinals and earned the Houston Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year … As a junior, he was named the District 16-6A Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 51 touchdowns, 42 passing and nine rushing, and throwing for more than 3,800 yards and rushing for an additional 581 … As a sophomore, he garnered District 16-6A Newcomer of the Year as he posted 34 total scores, 27 passing and seven rushing, to go along with over 3,200 total yards … Named to the Elite-11 Finals … Multi-sport athlete that is also rated as one of the top baseball prospects in Texas.

Enai White

DL • 6-5 • 225 • Fr.-HS

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Imhotep Charter HS)

Coached by Devon Johnson at Imhotep Charter High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 20 nationally, No. 2 edge, No. 2 in Pennsylvania.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 93 nationally, No. 9 weak side defensive end, No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 37 nationally, No. 6 defensive end, No. 4 East region, No. 1 in Pennsylvania.

High School: Selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl … Tallied 32 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss as a senior as Imhotep Charter finished the season 11-2 overall including a 5-0 mark in conference play and an appearance in the state championship … junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19 … As a sophomore, made 29 tackles and six tackles-for-loss as he lead his team to an 8-5 record and reached the fourth round of the playoffs … Played tight end throughout high school … Two-sport athlete, played basketball for Imhotep Charter.

PJ Williams

OL • 6-4 • 246 • Fr.-HS

Dickinson, Texas

(Dickinson HS)

Coached by John Snelson at Dickinson High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 63 nationally, No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 13 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 153 nationally, No. 16 offensive tackle, No. 22 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 49 nationally, No. 8 offensive tackle, No. 10 Midlands region, No. 10 in Texas.

High School: 2022 Under Armour All-American … As a senior, led Dickinson HS to the second round of the Texas HS playoffs … In 2021, was a District 24-6A unanimous first-team selection at offensive tackle and helped Dickinson to an undefeated record in district play … As a junior, was a first-team selection and helped his team to a 5-3 district record and a 6A D-I first round playoff appearance … As a sophomore, was named first-team all-district as Dickinson finished 10-2 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs … Two sport athlete, averaged 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 steals per game on the basketball team as a junior.

