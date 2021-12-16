Toy drive collection and donation set for Saturday at Bryan park
Toys will be collected and then distributed to kids ages 2 to 10.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Freeworld Elite Sports and Art in the Park are hosting an event Saturday to help make sure area kids have a very Merry Christmas.
The two organizations are hosting a toy drive beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Sadie Thomas Park at 129 Moss Street in Bryan.
If you would like to donate new toys for the giveaway please contact Amanda at 281-896-6542.
