Toy drive collection and donation set for Saturday at Bryan park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Freeworld Elite Sports and Art in the Park are hosting an event Saturday to help make sure area kids have a very Merry Christmas.

The two organizations are hosting a toy drive beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Sadie Thomas Park at 129 Moss Street in Bryan.

Toys will be collected and then distributed to kids ages 2 to 10.

If you would like to donate new toys for the giveaway please contact Amanda at 281-896-6542.

