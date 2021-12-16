Track & Field set to graduate 10 student-athletes at Fall 2021 Commencement
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are scheduled to have 10 student-athletes earn degrees at the Fall Commencements on Dec. 17-18 at Reed Arena.
Those earning degrees include six from the women’s program and four from the men’s program. Of the 10 graduates, three will receive their master’s degrees: Jessica Beard (Master of Science, Educational Administration), Sean Clarke (Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering) and Nathan Hite (Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering).
Five Aggies graduating this weekend will compete during the 2022 season this spring including: Tyra Gittens (University Studies-Leadership), Syaira Richardson (University Studies-Leadership), Kaylah Robinson (University Studies-Health Humanities), Abbey Santoro (Agricultural Communications & Journalism) and Colby Zamzow (Kinesiology).
Fall 2021 Track & Field Graduates
Jessica Beard - Master of Science, Educational Administration
Sean Clarke - Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Tyra Gittens - University Studies-Leadership
Nathan Hite - Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Potter Joel – Management
Virginia Preiss - Agricultural Economics
Syaira Richardson - University Studies- Leadership
Kaylah Robinson - University Studies, Health Humanities
Abbey Santoro - Agricultural Communications & Journalism
Colby Zamzow - Kinesiology
