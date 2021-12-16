Track & Field set to graduate 10 student-athletes at Fall 2021 Commencement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams are scheduled to have 10 student-athletes earn degrees at the Fall Commencements on Dec. 17-18 at Reed Arena.

Those earning degrees include six from the women’s program and four from the men’s program. Of the 10 graduates, three will receive their master’s degrees: Jessica Beard (Master of Science, Educational Administration), Sean Clarke (Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering) and Nathan Hite (Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering).

Five Aggies graduating this weekend will compete during the 2022 season this spring including: Tyra Gittens (University Studies-Leadership), Syaira Richardson (University Studies-Leadership), Kaylah Robinson (University Studies-Health Humanities), Abbey Santoro (Agricultural Communications & Journalism) and Colby Zamzow (Kinesiology).

Fall 2021 Track & Field Graduates

Jessica Beard - Master of Science, Educational Administration

Sean Clarke - Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Tyra Gittens - University Studies-Leadership

Nathan Hite - Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Potter Joel – Management

Virginia Preiss - Agricultural Economics

Syaira Richardson - University Studies- Leadership

Kaylah Robinson - University Studies, Health Humanities

Abbey Santoro - Agricultural Communications & Journalism

Colby Zamzow - Kinesiology

