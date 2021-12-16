Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students help out at Boys & Girls Clubs of Brazos Valley
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Stephen F. Austin Middle School girls basketball team helped to spread some Christmas cheer last weekend at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. They wrapped presents for an angel tree, made decorations for the facility and added some holiday spirit to the windows of the building.
If you would like to help at home, you can donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley and invest in a child’s education.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.