Turkey 911 will help provide holiday meals next week to local families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of Bryan businesses, members of law enforcement, volunteers, and a city councilman are working together to make Christmas just a bit easier for some local families.

After a successful event last year, I Heart Bryan is again hosting Turkey 911 to help provide complete turkey meals to residents that will be delivered Christmas Eve by members of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Department.

The Village Cafe in downtown Bryan and Always Cravin’ Pit BBQ are helping provide the food. Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison and his wife Patricia donated the turkeys. The meals will include turkey, sides, and dessert.

Contributions can be made by clicking here.

To learn more about the program, watch the video clip above as Rusty Surette interviews I Heart Bryan founder Fabi Payton.

