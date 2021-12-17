Advertisement

15-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted by three men, two arrested

College Station police say this is an active investigation
Derrick Burleson, 18, and Jaylon Jones, 18(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have made arrests after three men reportedly broke in and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in her home.

According to police, the girl agreed to have sex with one of the men through Instagram. When he showed up Thursday afternoon, he reportedly brought Derrick Burleson, 18, and Jaylon Jones, 18, with him.

Court documents say they pointed a pistol at the girl when she answered the door. Police say the three assaulted her and continued to threaten her with the gun during the crime.

They ran off when the girl’s father came home and saw what was happening.

Burleson and Jones are charged with burglary of a habitation and sexual assault of a child.

KBTX asked police if they are currently searching for that third suspect who the girl originally contacted. Police say since this is an active investigation they are not releasing any other details at this time.

