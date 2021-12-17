Aggies to Face Dallas Christian on December 27

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball has added an additional game to its schedule and host the Dallas Christian Crusaders on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Season ticket holders will receive complementary digital tickets to utilize their seats for the game versus Dallas Christian, and fans without season tickets are invited to attend at no charge.

Additionally, parking will be free and limited concessions will be available inside the arena.

The game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

