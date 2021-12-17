Texas A&M Heads West to Face Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Oregon – Texas A&M men’s basketball looks to get back in to the win column as it travels to face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT at Gill Coliseum.

The Aggies (7-2) are coming off a 68-64 defeat to TCU at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 11. The Aggies were led by Marcus Williams, who poured in a season-high 16 points and dished out a team-high three assists. Quenton Jackson added 13 points, while Tyrece Radford added 10 points and six rebounds.

A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.6 percent. Defensively, the Aggies are second in the SEC and 26th nationally in 3-point defense, limiting opponents to 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

For the season, Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, while Williams is second at 9.9. Radford paces the Maroon & White on the glass with 5.6 rebounds per contest, and is third on the team at 9.6 points per game.

Oregon State enters the fray with a 1-9 ledger and are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak. Warith Alatishe leads the Beavers at 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Jarod Lucas adds 10.6 points, while Deshawn Davis is third on the team at 8.3 points and second with 4.3 rebounds per game.

Saturday’s contest is the fifth meeting all-time with the series tied at 2-2. A&M has won the last two meetings, including a 64-49 victory inside Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2019.

The game may be seen on Pac-12 Network with Jordan Kent and Matt Muehlebach on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

