Advertisement

Bryan, College Station to see more broadband options in near future

MetroNet is constructing their new fiber optic service in Bryan now
MetroNet is laying fiber optic in Bryan now.
MetroNet is laying fiber optic in Bryan now.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Options for high speed internet are multiplying in Brazos County. On Thursday, MetroNet continued their construction efforts and hit full speed as they start the process of laying fiber in neighborhoods

Work is starting on Manchester Drive in Bryan, near Bryan High School.

“I’m excited because we need some competition... I think having faster internet, especially I work form home and I’ve been doing that for 12 years,” said Sarah Gilleland, a Bryan resident.

“It’s our priority to get customers access to our fiber optics as quickly as possible. So the total construction timelines is looking at between 18 to 24 months, but customers don’t need to wait that long because as we finish construction in neighborhoods we are going to be able to bring customers online along the way,” explained Linzee McIntosh, MetroNet Communications Project Manager.

Contractors will be working on property easements during the process.

“Construction works s on a pace of about 1,200 feet a day, per machine, per group. The turnover will be around 72 hours from the moment we arrive in your yard and the moment we leave your yard,” said Alex Gonzalez, GAC Enterprises Owner.

In the future the entire city will have three internet provider options. Some areas will have a fourth option with a company called CEO, ETC.

Suddenlink has been the lone major provider for the two communities for many years. But now, both MetroNet and Frontier Communications are building fiber networks in Bryan and College Station.

“They are hoping to be providing initially late Q1 or early Q2 of [2022] so that’s great and Frontier’s timeline is the same,” said Bernie Acre, Bryan Chief Information Officer.

“We can have people working here in the City of Bryan and have jobs in Austin or Houston or Dallas. They don’t need to take a train or drive to those cities they can stay here, this is going to change our culture here in the City of Bryan,” Acre said.

MetroNet will offer internet and phone service in the area and the company will extend the fiber connections to buildings if customers opt in for service.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
An 18-month-old child is in critical condition, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s...
18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

Latest News

School Closets impact students, families during the pandemic
School Closets impact students, families during the pandemic
Sensory toys are helpful for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia or children with autism or...
Sensory toys make a difference for children and seniors
Thursday afternoon's warmth ties the record high for Dec. 16th set back in 1924.
97-year-old record tied Thursday as unseasonably warm conditions continue
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- December 16, 2021