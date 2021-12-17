Bryan, College Station to see more broadband options in near future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Options for high speed internet are multiplying in Brazos County. On Thursday, MetroNet continued their construction efforts and hit full speed as they start the process of laying fiber in neighborhoods

Work is starting on Manchester Drive in Bryan, near Bryan High School.

“I’m excited because we need some competition... I think having faster internet, especially I work form home and I’ve been doing that for 12 years,” said Sarah Gilleland, a Bryan resident.

“It’s our priority to get customers access to our fiber optics as quickly as possible. So the total construction timelines is looking at between 18 to 24 months, but customers don’t need to wait that long because as we finish construction in neighborhoods we are going to be able to bring customers online along the way,” explained Linzee McIntosh, MetroNet Communications Project Manager.

Contractors will be working on property easements during the process.

“Construction works s on a pace of about 1,200 feet a day, per machine, per group. The turnover will be around 72 hours from the moment we arrive in your yard and the moment we leave your yard,” said Alex Gonzalez, GAC Enterprises Owner.

In the future the entire city will have three internet provider options. Some areas will have a fourth option with a company called CEO, ETC.

Suddenlink has been the lone major provider for the two communities for many years. But now, both MetroNet and Frontier Communications are building fiber networks in Bryan and College Station.

“They are hoping to be providing initially late Q1 or early Q2 of [2022] so that’s great and Frontier’s timeline is the same,” said Bernie Acre, Bryan Chief Information Officer.

“We can have people working here in the City of Bryan and have jobs in Austin or Houston or Dallas. They don’t need to take a train or drive to those cities they can stay here, this is going to change our culture here in the City of Bryan,” Acre said.

MetroNet will offer internet and phone service in the area and the company will extend the fiber connections to buildings if customers opt in for service.

