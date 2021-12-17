Advertisement

Casas Claims Gold at Short Course Worlds

Texas A&M's Shaine Casas
Texas A&M's Shaine Casas(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earned the first individual gold medal for Team USA, claiming the 100m back world title on day two of the FINA Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena Friday.

Casas got out to a fast start and never trailed in the race, clocking in at 49.23 in the final. The gold medal is the second medal of the meet for Casas after helping the 4x100m free relay team to a bronze medal finish on day one. 

Aggie post grad Sydney Pickrem helped Team Canada set a new national record in the 4x50m medley relay with a time of 1:44.16, as she posted a breaststroke split of 29.89. Fellow post grad Beryl Gastaldello made her debut at 2021 Worlds, helping France to a sixth-place finish in the mixed 4x50m free relay (1:31.50, 24.03) and a ninth-place finish in the 4x50m medley relay (1:48.49, 25.38), swimming the third leg in each race. 

Angel Martinez was back in action on day two, earning an alternate spot for the 100m fly semifinal with a time of 50.80. 

Competition continues Saturday and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 21. Prelims begin at 11:30 p.m. CT, with finals following at 8 a.m. CT and can be seen on the Olympic Channel.

