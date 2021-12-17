College Station church group donates over 9,000 lbs of food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic church group set out on a mission in early December with the goal to collect 1,000 lbs. of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
In just 10 days, the group exceeded their expectations and collected 9,672 lobs of food and water for the nonprofit.
The Ismaili Civic Group spent their day Thursday loading the massive amount of food onto a box truck and delivering it to the Brazos Valley Food Bank in Bryan.
Representatives with the group say they were surprised by the number of items they were able to collect in a short amount of time. They say their goal is to help the community and neighbors while furthering the food bank’s mission.
