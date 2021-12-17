College Station church group donates over 9,000 lbs of food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic church group set out on a mission in early December with the goal to collect 1,000 lbs. of food for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

In just 10 days, the group exceeded their expectations and collected 9,672 lobs of food and water for the nonprofit.

The Ismaili Civic Group spent their day Thursday loading the massive amount of food onto a box truck and delivering it to the Brazos Valley Food Bank in Bryan.

Thank you so much to Ismaili Civic South West USA for their donation of nearly 10,000 pounds of food!! The group set out... Posted by Brazos Valley Food Bank on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Representatives with the group say they were surprised by the number of items they were able to collect in a short amount of time. They say their goal is to help the community and neighbors while furthering the food bank’s mission.

”Service is something that we really highly value in our community, and we really want to take this opportunity to give back to those of our community.”

It was great meeting members of the Ismaili Civic organization today in College Station. In just 10 days the group collected nearly 10,000lbs of food and water for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. pic.twitter.com/69AI59n18Z — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.