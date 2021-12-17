College Station High School hosts sendoff for championship-bound football team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School students, faculty, and parents gathered Friday morning to support the school’s football team as they travel to Arlington for the 5A Division 1 state championship. The team was led out by the drumline and cheerleaders as they walked to the buses to hit the road.

Michelle Carnes, mother of senior wide receiver Dalton Carnes, was emotional as her son boarded the bus but is excited the team gets to play for the championship.

“The level of excitement it’s not literally just about our kid it’s about everybody and our coaches. We’re so proud of everybody,” said Carnes

The Cougar Football team looks to complete a perfect season and capture a state championship for the second time in five years. They take on Katy Paetow Friday night at 7 p.m.

