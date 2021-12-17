College Station hoping to complete perfect season Friday with championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Friday night up at AT&T Stadium the College Station Cougars (15-0) will take on Katy Paetow (14-1) in the Class 5 A Division I state football championship game.

The Cougars are chasing their second state title in 5 years. College Station won it all in 20-17 with a 20-19 win over Aledo.

The unbeaten Cougars have been on a collision course with the championship game after knocking off defending state champion Denton Ryan two weeks ago.

Steve Huff’s Cougars are proud of the run they have made, but haven’t come this far to come up short tomorrow night.

‘We obviously respect every team that we play. Paetow is an amazing team but we are confident in everything that we do. Special-teams. Offense. Defense. We are well prepared and we’ll see what happens Friday night.,’ said Cougar defensive back Kyle Walsh.

‘It would mean everything to me and my team, my brothers, my coaches. It hasn’t been done since 2017 so it would mean the world to us,’ added Cougar running back Marquise Collins.

If College Station wins on Friday night they will do something they weren’t able to do when they won it all in 20-17 by running the table and posting a rare undefeated state championship season. The game will kickoff at 7 pm and be televised by Bally Sports Southwest (Suddenlink channel 39).

