Franklin runs into record book

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football program is known for running the football and the Lions showed it Thursday night beating Gunter 49-35 in the Class 3A Division 2 State Championship game. All of Franklin’s 523 yards of total offense game on the ground. The 523 rushing yards is a new Class 3A State Championship game record.

Malcolm Murphy led the Lions with 280 yards and four touchdowns. Just after the clock hit zero and the celebration was on Murphy sat down on the field taking it all in. “I don’t think there’s been a class that has been able to say they finished their high school football career with a win so like coach Fannin told us soak every moment in,” said Murphy. “I had to soak every moment in, like every moment. I don’t want to leave this field. They can go to Franklin and I will stay here by myself.”

Last season the Lions lost to Canadian 35-34 in the state title game. Seth Shamblin missed an extra point in that game for Franklin. Thursday night Shamblin was a big part of Franklin’s success making all seven extra point attempts and recording five and a half tackles with two tackles for loss. “It would have been very easy for him just to quit, give up and he heard a lot of bad stuff on social media and being a 17 year old kid that’s hard to overcome sometimes,” said Franklin head coach Mark Fannin. “He took it like a man and it motivated him more than anything.”

164 is big for the Franklin program. It is 164 miles from their fieldhouse to AT&T Stadium. The Lions also added finish for this year. Now they can put it all together. 164 finished. “It’s something that these kids, my kids have really bought into and they deserve it,” said Fannin.

This is Franklin’s first ever state championship. The Lions finished the season16-0.

