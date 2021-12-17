Advertisement

Gittens, Mu travel to The Bowerman Presentation

Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu Bowerman Watch List
Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu Bowerman Watch List(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Florida -- Texas A&M’s track & field stars Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu are scheduled to attend The Bowerman presentation, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top male and female NCAA track & field athletes, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday night at the organization’s annual convention at the Grande Lakes Resort.

Including Gittens and Mu, Texas A&M has had eight finalists for The Bowerman which was first awarded in 2009. Deon Lendore (2014) and Jessica Beard (2011) are the only Aggies to claim The Bowerman trophy.

“These two women are certainly two of the top three athletes in the NCAA, there is no question about it,” head coach Pat Henry said. “For Texas A&M to have two young ladies representing our institution at The Bowerman is a huge accomplishment. It is a tremendous honor and they have earned that honor, they have worked very hard to put themselves in this position.”

The Aggie duo are joined by fellow finalist Tara Davis of Texas. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT and the presentation will be streamed live on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One eastbound lane on Highway 21 is closed, but DPS says traffic is moving again.
Lanes back open on Highway 21 after crash
Miranda Meckel was one of many nurse volunteers who helped this year at the vaccine hub in Bryan.
Community mourns loss of local ER nurse in deadly Highway 21 crash
Cecilia Ahmad-Hayes was located by authorities after being missing for almost a month.
Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities
18-wheeler crash at Highway 6 and Grassy Creek
18-wheeler catches fire after wreck on Highway 6
An 18-month-old child is in critical condition, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s...
18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

Latest News

Aggies host First Pitch Banquet as part of Alumni Weekend
Track & Field set to graduate 10 student-athletes at Fall 2021 Commencement
Fall 2021 Commencement highlighted by 43 student-athletes
Several Brazos Valley high school seniors sign college football letters of intent
Several Brazos Valley high school seniors sign college football letters of intent