Gittens, Mu travel to The Bowerman Presentation

ORLANDO, Florida -- Texas A&M’s track & field stars Tyra Gittens and Athing Mu are scheduled to attend The Bowerman presentation, which is awarded annually to the nation’s top male and female NCAA track & field athletes, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Friday night at the organization’s annual convention at the Grande Lakes Resort.

Including Gittens and Mu, Texas A&M has had eight finalists for The Bowerman which was first awarded in 2009. Deon Lendore (2014) and Jessica Beard (2011) are the only Aggies to claim The Bowerman trophy.

“These two women are certainly two of the top three athletes in the NCAA, there is no question about it,” head coach Pat Henry said. “For Texas A&M to have two young ladies representing our institution at The Bowerman is a huge accomplishment. It is a tremendous honor and they have earned that honor, they have worked very hard to put themselves in this position.”

The Aggie duo are joined by fellow finalist Tara Davis of Texas. The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT and the presentation will be streamed live on YouTube.

