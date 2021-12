HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers say one person was killed in a crash involving a Hempstead ISD school bus.

Waller County officials and DPS are investigating the fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon. DPS has not confirmed if students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any other injuries.

@TxDPSSoutheast Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Waller Co.



One adult has been pronounced deceased.



A press conference is scheduled to take place at 3:45 p.m. at 2532 Ninth Street in Hempstead at the Hempstead Middle School Parking Lot. — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 17, 2021

