Hundreds of College Station High School fans, students head to Arlington for state championship football game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School is going for the perfect season in football and a chance to win the state title.

Friday the football team, students and fans loaded up for the big game against Katy Paetow at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

There was a sea of purple and black shirts and flags. The excitement on campus was palpable. Students were buzzing, as it was the last day of the semester and a possible state title could soon be theirs. The cougar’s las championship win was in 2017.

Bus loads full of students, including the drill team and cheerleaders began the journey Arlington Friday afternoon. Fans lined the sidewalk to send them off.

“It’s all people have been talking about through finals, honestly everyone’s just so excited,” said Avery Barrett, a College Station High School Student.

She and Kaylan Tadlock are part of the Strutters squad.

“I honestly don’t think people were thinking about finals today. I know I wasn’t,” joked Tadlock.

Barrett is no stranger to CSHS state football fames, but this time she’s participating as a student.

“I went to state back in 2017 whenever my sisters were at the high school, so now actually being a part of the team and like able to be there and be a cougar is pretty insane,” said Barrett.

The Cougars have won all 15 games this season. Friday afternoon, around 200 fans loaded four full charter buses to see the game in person.

“I know we’re going to have big crowd tonight. I know they’re going to show up. I know they’re going to to be loud. I know our boys are pumped. They had their Walk of Champions this morning and they all looked like they had their game faces on and that they’re ready to go,” said Rhonda Pickett, College Station High School Cougar Club President - Elect.

“This energy has been great. The community has really rallied and everybody is in support and we’re just so excited to get to enjoy this and be a part of this,” said Cathy Trimble, a College Station High School Parent.

Trimble’s son is a kicker on the team.

“My son is a senior and what a way to end. We’re going to go and hopefully we’re going to win and bring home that big trophy and I’m just so excited for these kids,” Trimble said.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and is televised on Bally Sports Southwest.

Darryl Bruffett and our sports team will have more on the game with our sports coverage.

