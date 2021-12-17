Advertisement

LSU QB transferring to Texas A&M

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced on Twitter Friday that he will transfer to Texas A&M. Johnson announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal.

He started 11 of LSU’s 12 games this season throwing for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. One of those was the game-winner to beat the Aggies in the final seconds 27-24 to close out the regular season at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson will join his brother Jake who was a four-star tight end that signed as part of the Aggies top-ranked recruiting class during the early signing period.

