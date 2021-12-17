Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: Spirit Smoked Spices

spirit smoked spices
spirit smoked spices(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spirit Smoked Spices are not like your everyday spices. Instead, these spices are hickory smoked.

The business offers a variety of smoked spices from garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Owner and Co-Founder Suzanne Stevenson say this is a great way to have a smokey flavor without ever having to use a smoker.

“I always had to get the grill started for that smoky flavor. This way you don’t have to. You can put it on fish, pork, chicken, put it on your steak. It’s addictively amazing,” says Stevenson.

Spirit Smoked Spices can be purchased at Zietman’s Grocery Store and Readfield Meats and Deli. You can also purchase their products on their eBay page or email your orders to Showcompassion@yahoo.com.

