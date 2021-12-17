More holiday fun to be had in College Station this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row, Visit College Station is working in conjunction with Santa’s Wonderland, to become the destination for Christmas celebrations. Every night from now until the new year, families can celebrate the holidays by driving through Christmas at the Tree Farm at the Brazos Valley Tree Farm or Christmas in the Park at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. If you’re looking for other fun ways to celebrate the upcoming holiday, check out one of the events happening this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 17

The Polar Express Movie Night + Hot Chocolate Bar at Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Put on your favorite pajamas and bring the kids to this FREE event!

Saturday, Dec. 18

Christmas Cheers & Aggie Beers at Aggieland Outfitters located at 208 George Bush Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy a cold one from Old Man Brewing Company and get some last-minute holiday shopping done at Aggieland Outfitters!

Sunday, Dec. 19

Holiday Artisan Market at Century Square from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Experience the final artisan market of the holiday season with more than 30 local vendors, live music, and more! While you’re there, grab a bite to eat from one of the restaurants and check out other boutiques and business located at Century Square. This event is FREE (including parking) to the public.

Visit College Station Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Kingsbury says the Christmas in College Station campaign has been successful in helping businesses who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“The economic impact has been huge,” said Kingsbury. “We want to thank everyone for participating in these events and for encouraging us and sticking with us. It’s only the second year of the Christmas in College Station campaign, and we can’t wait to see it get even better next year.”

