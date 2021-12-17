Advertisement

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Shania West

Leader on and off the court
By Paul Durbin
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
She is a honor roll student, National Honor Society member and winner of the Frederick Douglas Alumni Leadership Award.

“She has ideas, she has goals and she also looks at things from a different perspective sometimes than others students, greatly helps my class because we do a lot of debating and things like that. Shania is one that participates constantly in class, and she has grown from that sweet, shy young lady to a young lady who is ready to go out. She’s ready to conquer, she’s ready to go to college, she is on track, on track for succeeding.”- Talara Cox: Teacher

A star for the Lady Tigers on the basketball court, Shania is an all-district and all-region selection and the district MVP. “She’s a wonderful leader. You know, she embodies the qualities that you want in a leader. she’s very vocal in a great way. She leads by example. She’s always going to give you everything she’s got. She’s a joy to coach and be around.”- Aaron Bell: Coach

After graduation Shania is planning on a career of helping others by going into the medical field. She draws inspiration from knowing that the work she puts in now will pay off with future opportunities.”I would just say that I try to strive for a great work ethic on and off the basketball court and I just try to help others around me, whether it’s on the court or in the classroom. And no matter how big or small a task is that I have at hand, I just try to work hard and do great.” Said West

Congratulations to Centerville’s, Shania West, This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

