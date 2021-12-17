Advertisement

Omicron variant detected in Brazos County, says St. Joseph Health

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The omicron COVID-19 variant, which was first identified by South African scientists almost a month ago, has been detected in Brazos County, according to St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kia Parsi said the hospital has confirmed over a dozen cases of the omicron variant, but they believe the number could be close to 25.

KBTX reached out to the Brazos County Health District, they said there haven’t been any omicron variant cases reported to them yet.

This new variant is more contagious than the Delta variant, Parsi says, but those infected with Omicron seem to have milder symptoms.

“It appears that this variant may not be as deadly as some of the other variants, but because it’s so contagious you’ll still have more people infected,” Parsi said.

The Delta variant was four times more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain, according to Parsi, but the omicron variant is twice as contagious as the Delta variant.

As people prepare for Christmas gatherings, Parsi said it’s important to be fully vaccinated with a booster shot. He also said it’s always safe to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

