Advertisement

Santa’s Wonderland donates $50,000 to Aggieland Humane Society

Santa's Wonderland present largest donation to date.
Santa's Wonderland present largest donation to date.(Santa's Wonderland)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland just made their biggest donation to date. On Wednesday, they presented a $50,000 check to Aggieland Humane Society.

The donation will go towards the animal shelter’s mission of caring for homeless or abandoned animals.

“From the deepest part of our hearts, we appreciate you choosing to spend your precious family time at Santa’s Wonderland. Because of you, last night we were able to present our largest single ever donation to a local charity,” Santa’s Wonderland said in a Facebook post.

As a locally owned business, they said it was important to them to give back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child passed away a day after he was found by his father, said Sheriff Don Sowell.
18-month old found in Grimes County pond passes away
House fire in 3000 block of Wildrye Drive
College Station neighbors rally to safely return pets after home catches fire
Tabatha Carpenter, 54
Missing College Station woman found safe
Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County deputies: Nearly 5 kilos ecstasy seized from married couple’s car
Skeletal remains found in Navasota
Skeletal remains found in Navasota, no foul play suspected

Latest News

Omicron variant detected in Brazos County, says St. Joseph Health
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Charity
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Charity
Crash on Wellborn Road diverts traffic
Fans had a big send off as College Station High School Students headed by charter bus to...
Hundreds of College Station High School fans, students head to Arlington for state championship football game