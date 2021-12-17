Santa’s Wonderland donates $50,000 to Aggieland Humane Society

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland just made their biggest donation to date. On Wednesday, they presented a $50,000 check to Aggieland Humane Society.

The donation will go towards the animal shelter’s mission of caring for homeless or abandoned animals.

“From the deepest part of our hearts, we appreciate you choosing to spend your precious family time at Santa’s Wonderland. Because of you, last night we were able to present our largest single ever donation to a local charity,” Santa’s Wonderland said in a Facebook post.

As a locally owned business, they said it was important to them to give back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.