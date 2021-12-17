School Closets impact students, families during the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The pandemic has taken a toll on many students and their families, but resources like school community closets have helped close the gap.

“So often, we always hear, ‘you guys are a blessing, I didn’t know what I was going to do. Thank y’all so much,’” Michelle Thomas, a Hope’s Locker organizer, said.

Bryan ISD’s Hope’s Locker provides clothing, toiletries and food to students and their families once a month. During the pandemic, food was most needed.

“The number of people that have been served through the pantry has doubled since the pandemic, easily,” Tara Dupper, a Hope’s Locker organizer, said.

In College Station, Chrissy’s Closet serves about 3,000 students a year and kid’s clothing is always in high demand.

“I’m very excited that this is an opportunity for these students to feel good about themselves, to put something on and say ‘wow I look good, I feel good.’ We hope that equates to them learning better,” Teresa Benden, executive director of the College Station ISD Education Foundation, said.

For more information on how to donate to Hope’s Locker, click here. Learn more about how to donate to Chrissy’s Closet here.

