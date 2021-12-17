School districts being proactive in light of Tik Tok challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville ISD and Caldwell ISD are warning against social media threats.

According to the school districts, there is a national Tik Tok challenge calling for violence in schools on Friday.

“The challenge encourages students to make threats of shooting, bomb threats and violence towards schools,” Huntsville ISD said in an email to parents and on Facebook.

The school district says these threats have not targeted any specific school but could impact schools around the nation including in Huntsville. They say there may be an increased presence of law enforcement on the campuses Friday.

Caldwell ISD says they are also trying to remain vigilant when it comes to these types of threats and challenges.

“We take threats - even those on social media- seriously,” Caldwell ISD posted on Facebook. “If a student is found to be engaging in any of these behaviors, we will follow the district code of conduct, which could result in school disciplinary action, as well as possible intervention by law enforcement.”

