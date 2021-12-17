‘Tis the season to get creative with gingerbread at Cook n Grow

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cook n Grow in College Station is helping the kids get in the holiday spirit with its gingerbread house wars competition Saturday.

Gina Carrera, who owns Cook n Grow, says this friendly competition gives kids the complete experience of creating a gingerbread house.

“We are going to give them all the materials and all the stuff to build their house from scratch,” said Carrera.

Carrera adds this will include starting with gingerbread dough creating the walls and roof, baking, assembly and then finally decorating.

The class is open to kids ages 4 to 10. The workshop will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

