Treat of the Day: 5 Year Milestone Working at the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Caleb Stephens and Dispatcher Jessica Pineda were honored for five years of service to...
Sgt. Caleb Stephens and Dispatcher Jessica Pineda were honored for five years of service to Burleson County.(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations are in order to two employees of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Sgt. Caleb Stephens and dispatcher Jessica Pineda were honored for five years of service. The duo were recognized by Judge Keith Schroeder at the Burleson County appreciation luncheon.

These two deserve a big thank you from our community for their service and dedication!

Congratulations to Sgt. Caleb Stephens & Dispatcher Jessica Pineda on 5 Years of Service to Burleson County. They were...

Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

