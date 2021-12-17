Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Caring for your holiday plants

By Kathleen Witte and Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday plants, like Christmas trees and poinsettias, can be beautiful additions to seasonal decor.

However, these living plants require certain care--and it differs for each of them.

Skip Richter, the Brazos County horticulturist and professor with Texas A&M AgriLife, explains how to care for your holiday plants in this Weekend Gardener. See video player above for more.

