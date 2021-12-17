Women’s Basketball to Host Two Holiday Matchups

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 23 Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host Rice (Dec. 19) and UTSA (Dec. 20) before heading into the holiday break. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The Maroon & White

The Aggies (9-2) are the best 3-point shooting team in the country, knocking down 43.7% of their shots from deep. Kayla Wells is leading the team in scoring, pouring in 17.5 points per game. Aaliyah Patty is pacing the team in rebounds, grabbing 6.1 boards per contest. Jordan Nixon is shooting a Southeastern Conference best 46.8% from downtown.

Toy Drive (Sunday)

For Sunday’s game versus Rice, the Aggies will be hosting a toy drive presented by Frontier. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unopened, toys to the game which will be donated to the local Boys & Girls Club to assist families in need this holiday season. Gift drop off locations will be located at each entry point of Reed Arena.

Fan Giveaway (Monday)

The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the matchup versus UTSA will receive an A&M holiday ugly sweater hat. Hats can be picked up at the north entry.

Additional Promotions

Tickets are starting at $5 for adults and $3 for kids for both the Rice and UTSA games. Also, if you purchase one adult general admission ticket at the Reed Arena ticket window, you get up to four free kids tickets on Sunday. At the north entry fan zone, there will be music, games, holiday themed crafts, Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and an inflatable.

Additionally, at both games, a bike will be raffled off to one kid at each game. Fans may enter the raffle at the north entry fan zone during pregame. Through halftime, attendees can enter the raffle at the bottom of section 102. A winner will be selected during the third quarter of each game.

What to Look For

Texas A&M has made double-digit threes in four games this season and tied the single-game program record of 12 against A&M-Corpus Christi earlier this season. The Aggies are on a 24-game winning streak against non-power five opponents, dating back to their last mid-major defeat on Nov. 29, 2018, to Lamar.

The Matchups

Texas A&M is 35-10 versus Rice all-time and leads the UTSA series 10-4. Last season, the Aggies defeated the Owls 57-53. The last time the Maroon & White took the court against the Roadrunners was in the first round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament when A&M won 91-52. Gary Blair is 0-2 versus UTSA’s Karen Aston and has never coached against Rice’s Lindsay Edwards.

How to Watch/Listen

The matchup will be televised on SECN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM on Sunday and 1150 AM/93.7 FM on Monday or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

