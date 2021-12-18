Aggies Ink 12 Student-Athletes to 2022 Signing Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team signed 12 student-athletes to National Letter of Intent for the 2022-23 season, head coach Tana McKay announced.

“The coaching staff is really excited about this incoming class,” McKay said. “We signed some talented riders in both Western and Jumping Seat disciplines. We also bring in a diverse group of girls from all over the United States, as well as one internationally. I believe each rider in this class embodies the Aggie spirit and will have an impact on the team in and out of competition. Overall, I’m thrilled to welcome them to Aggieland.”

Additions to the Maroon & White in Western discipline include: Kaitlyn Bloom (Bonanza, Ore.), Meagan Braun (Franktown, Co.), Gracie Casebolt (Wapakoneta, Ohio), Josie Eckert (Huntington, Ind.), Laina Hanaghan (Sulphur Springs, Texas), Kyla Jackson (Vacaville, Calif.) and Clara Nemeth (Mason, Ohio). Joining the Jumping Seat squad include: Kendal Austin (Virginia Beach, Va.), Alexa Leong (Sacramento, Calif.), Kacey Murphy (Brussels, Belgium), Reagan Royalty (Lexington, Ky.) and Katie Triantos (Mclean, Va.)

2022 Signing Class

Listed alphabetically by last name

Kendall Austin | Jumping Seat | Virginia Beach, Virginia

Previous Athletic Experience: 2019, ‘20 and ‘21 Virginia Horse Show Association (VHSA) 3′6″, Junior Hunter (small) Older Champion…2019 and 2020 USEF (Zone 3) Horse of the Year (HOTY) 3′6″ Junior Hunter (small) Champion.

Kaitlyn Bloom | Horsemanship | Bonanza, Oregon

Previous Athletic Experience: Res Champion 14-18 equitation at congress in 2021…Champion Level 1 Horsemanship at Level One Championships West in 2019…All Around Champion at Level One Championship West in 2019.

Meagan Braun | Horsemanship | Franktown, Colorado

Previous Athletic Experience: 2021 Congress 14-18 Showmanship (3rd Place) and 14-18 Trail (7th Place)…2021 AQHYA World Show - Level 3 Trail Bronze Champion, Level 3 Showmanship 5th place and Level 3 Horsemanship 10th place…2020 AQHYA World Show Level 1 Trail World Champion, Level 2 Trail Reserve World Champion, Level 1 Showmanship 4th place, Level 1 Horsemanship 4th place.

Gracie Casebolt | Reining | Wapakoneta, Ohio

Previous Athletic Experience: NRHA rookie of the year top ten, 2021 Quarter horse congress top 15, 2019 & 2017 Quarter Horse Congress top ten, 2x YEDA national champion, 2x YEDA reserve national champion, NSBA open team horsemanship world champion.

Josie Eckert | Horsemanship | Huntington, Indiana

Previous Athletic Experience: In 2021 finished top 5 in the Level 1 Horsemanship at the American Quarter Horse Youth Association World Show…Two-time American Paint Horse Association Reserve World Champion - 2019 (showmanship and hunter under saddle)…Three-time American Paint Horse Association World Champion - 2017 (hunter under saddle and equitation).

Laina Hanaghan | Reining | Sulphur Springs, Texas

Previous Athletic Experience: SWRHA Futurity High Point Buckle Champion in 2 divisions…AQHYA World Top-20…NRHA Derby Rookie Top-10…One Hot Reining Derby Reserve Champion Level 1 5th in L2…Mid Atlantic Reining Classic Green Reiner Champion…Tulsa Reining Classic Youth Champion in 2019…NRBC Youth Reserve Champion.

Kyla Jackson | Horsemanship | Vacaville, California

Previous Athletic Experience: Was the 2021 Congress Champion in 15-18 showmanship and NYATT showmanship…2021 NSBA Bronze Champion in 14-18 showmanship and trail…2021 congress, 11th in 15-18 Horsemanship, fourth in NYATT Horsemanship…2019 AQHYA World Champion in L2 Horsemanship.

Alexa Leong | Jumping Seat | Sacramento, California

Previous Athletic Experience: Anchored the Zone 10 children’s team at North American Youth Championships to secure the gold medal in 2017…Also was anchor for the USA children’s team at nations cup in Langley, Canada and won the team gold medal in 2018…3rd at Maclay Regionals in 2019 and 2021, qualifying for the National ASPCA Medal Finals…Top 25 out of 223 competitors at USEF Medal Finals in 2021…6th at the North American Junior Equitation Championship in 2021.

Kacey Murphy | Jumping Seat | Brussels, Belgium

Previous Athletic Experience: 3rd CSI 1* Moorsele, Belgium, 6th CSI 1* Moorsele, Belgium, 10th CSI 1* Moorsele, Belgium…Team bronze 1.20/1.25 USHJA ¾ Zone Team Championships…Selected for EAP…2nd in the Taylor Harris…4th Gittings Horsemanship Medal…2nd 1.20 Zilveren Spoor, Belgium.

Clara Nemeth | Horsemanship | Mason, Ohio

Previous Athletic Experience: Multiple top ten placings at the Congress…Ohio NYATT team Horsemanship rider Congress champion…Level 1 14-18 horsemanship Reserve World Champion…Top 15 level 2 Horsemanship at world show.

Reagan Royalty | Jumping Seat | Lexington, Kentucky

Previous Athletic Experience: Top placings in ASPCA maclay classes as well as many other equitation medals…Finished 2nd in first National hunter derby…Top placings all throughout the jumpers along with multiple catch rides throughout her junior career.

Katie Triantos | Jumping Seat | Mclean, Virginia

Previous Athletic Experience: In 2021, Katie won MHSA medal finals and Amy Y. Reistrup equitation challenge…Finished second in VHSA medal finals and ninth Hits Ocala Equitation challenge…Ribbons in both small and large older junior hunter at WIHS, PNHS, NHS and Capital Challenge…Qualified for WIHS equitation finals, USEF medal finals, USET finals and Maclay finals…Multiple classic wins in the junior jumpers.

