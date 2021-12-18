Bryan police investigating auto-pedestrian incident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Highway 21 east of Highway 6 in Bryan.

It happened near Marino Road.

Bryan police say the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with injuries and they’re still investigating who is at fault.

At this time, police say there’s no indication the driver was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.