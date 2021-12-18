Advertisement

Bryan police investigating auto-pedestrian incident

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Highway 21 east of Highway 6 in Bryan.
Bryan police and firefighters on the scene Friday night of an auto-ped incident on Highway 21...
Bryan police and firefighters on the scene Friday night of an auto-ped incident on Highway 21 at Marino Road.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It happened near Marino Road.

Bryan police say the pedestrian was rushed to a hospital with injuries and they’re still investigating who is at fault.

At this time, police say there’s no indication the driver was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

